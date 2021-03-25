Bus drivers relocated as work continues on East Bus Line Terminal  

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 25th March, 2021 (MyVue News.com)-Work on the East Line Bus Terminal on Wellington Road, Basseterre, appears to be progressing at a satisfactory pace and in accordance with one of the key demands recently made by bus operators when they took protest actions against a number of issues that were affecting their activities.

It was back n Monday, 15th March, when the temporary halt in operations took place and a delegation of drivers, led by their president, Jefferson Pemberton, paraded, with placards, through the streets of Basseterre, making their way to Church Street, in front of Government Headquarters, to gain the attention of the relevant authorities.

They also blocked the entrance and exit of the terminal, for a period of time, preventing any movement into or out of the facility. Traffic also had to be re-routed from that portion of Wellington Road.

While other demands made during subsequent meetings with the authorities are still being finalized, much progress is already visible with the renovations being made at the terminal.

To facilitate the effort, the bus terminal has had to be relocated to Branch Street, where it once was located before the modern complex was recently established.

The key changes at the terminal are designed to better facilitate the way in which buses are lined up and when departing, an easier mechanism is being introduced to cater to those buses leaving for their rural destinations.

Minister of Public Works and Deputy Prime Minister, Shawn Richards, explained that it was since back in December last year, (2020), that the same contractor who built the facility, was again engaged to make the required design changes to correct the problem that made it more difficult for buses to maneuver.

However, back in September, 2020, during a meeting with the Police Commissioner and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, drivers had outlined some of the challenges they were experiencing.

It was therefore the delay in implementing some of these changes that eventually led to the protest on 15th March.



A recent government release stated that the concern about flexibility was raised by members of the East Bus Association during various meetings with the Cabinet and other government officials over the past few days. The members also requested adjustments to make it easier for buses to exit the queuing line.



George Gilbert, Engineer at the Public Works Department, explained that some of the newer buses used for public transportation are wider and longer than some of the older buses. As such, the drivers are having difficulty with some of the tighter turns.



He added that the start of the reconstruction work suffered some delays, however, it has since begun “in earnest” on Monday, March 22, 2021. It is scheduled to be completed within one month.



The bus drivers also highlighted other challenges related to greater representation on the Transportation Board as well as a greater emphasis on the application of the rules regarding the pickup and drop off of passengers.



“Those concerns are being addressed by the government,” Deputy Prime Minister Richards stated, as he briefed members of the media during the Prime Minister’s Monthly Press Conference on Tuesday (March 23, 2021).



Photo: courtesy SKNIS