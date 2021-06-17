Cabinet will consider relief for persons impacted by limited operation period, says AG Byron

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 17, 2021 (SKNIS): Individuals in St. Kitts who are currently impacted by a loss of income due to the current State of Emergency, may be eligible for relief from the government.

During a national address on June 11, 2021, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced several measures designed to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus. One such measure was that only essential businesses and a few other companies granted permission by the Commissioner of Police can physically operate between the 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. window. Other companies were instructed to operate virtually or cease operations if working remotely is not possible. The measures came into effect on June 12, 2021.

At Wednesday’s (June 16, 2021) COVID-19 Briefing by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Attorney General, Honourable Vincent Byron Jr. noted that the government is focused on breaking the current transmission of COVID-19 within the community.

He said that an assessment will be made on June 26, 2021, to determine what is the best way forward for the country. This will include the impact of the limited operation period.

“The government will consider and look to see what areas we can … support and help those who may feel disadvantaged but it is a decision that will have to be made by the Cabinet,” the Attorney General stated.

In the interim, Honourable Byron Jr. called on all within society to adhere to the guidelines established to slow the community spread of COVID-19. This includes observing the curfew hours between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. while only moving for essential purposes during the non-curfew hours. Persons must also wear a face mask in public spaces, frequently sanitize hands and maintain six feet physical distance from others.

Featured Image – Attorney General, Hon. Vincent Byron, Jr.