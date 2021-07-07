Call for applicants for WIPLI 2021

The Women In Politics Leadership Institute is back! This summer, the Regional Organisation for Women in Leadership will be hosting the second, annual WIPLI program, sponsored by the U.S. Embassy, Bridgetown. The program will provide training to 25 hand selected, emerging female leaders from Barbados and the OECS. American and Caribbean experts and government officials will train participants in areas of leadership, networking and mentorship.

The program will run from August 16th to September 29th and will focus on:

▪ Building a Brand

▪ Identity, Diversity & Inclusion

▪ Local Government

▪ Building Support

Eligibility Criteria:

Young women with a strong interest in politics, government, and/or public service are invited to apply for the WIPLI Programme. Applicants must be available to participate in weekly two-hour sessions from August 16 to September 29, 2021. Applicants should identify themselves as aspiring leaders who will benefit from a four-week interactive, leadership training opportunity to advance their careers and must meet the following criteria:

● Be 18 – 35 years by application deadline

● Resident of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, or St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Applications close at 11:59pm, Sunday July 25th , 2021. Interested persons can apply via the following link:

https://forms.gle/3n6wp4Y23CLxkvWd6

