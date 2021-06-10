Call for Enumerators

The Department of Statistics within the Ministry of Sustainable Development and the Nevis Island Administration wish to notify the general public that the Department is hiring enumerators to undertake the data collection process for the Population and Housing Census 2021, during the period of August to October 2021.



The deadline for receipt of applications is Monday, June 14, 2021.



To apply, kindly visit their office, upstairs Total Concept Building at Bladen’s Commercial Development, Basseterre or upstairs Valu Mart IGA Nevis Building, Farms Estate, Nevis. You may also register online via the website stats.gov.kn.