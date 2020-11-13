Calypso Tents kick off this weekend

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 13th November, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The first, in a series of carnival calypso tents, has been scheduled to take place in St. Kitts on Saturday, 14th November, 2020, at Carnival Village, Warner Park.

During the season, some 43 calypsonians will be participating in the various tents.

The season will be opened by the Legends Calypso Tent, headed by defending Senior Monarch, King Socrates.

However, this year, all tents will be virtual and available to fans via various social media platforms. There will be no live audiences.

It has also been confirmed by the Chairwoman of the festival, Shannon Hawley, that her committee, will be paying the costs for all tents and are leading the charge to organize the events.

She intimated that the change became necessary because of the current COVID-19 situation and the requirements for social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The tents, she explained will be held on a weekly basis. Similar concerts are scheduled for Saturday 21st with the Grand Masters Proud Sounds Tent, and 28th November, back to the Legends, before another engagement with Proud Sounds on Saturday, 5th December.

There will be no Semi-Finals this year and calypsonians will be assessed during the tents (Quarter-Finals), with 16 being selected for the Grand Finals, with each calypsonian performing only one song, unlike the traditional two compositions.

The Finals are slated for 29th December.