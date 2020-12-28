Can Socrates make it to 7 crowns

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 28th December, 2020 (MyVue News)- The final official event for St. Kitts & Nevis 2020 Carnival, comes alive on Tuesday night, 29th December, when 19 Calypsonians try to dethrone the reigning Monarch, King Socrates.

This has been an unusual year, and with it has come an unusual Carnival celebration, thanks to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, that has caused so many nations to find new ways of doing business.

St. Kitts & Nevis has also been severely impacted and its annual Carnival celebrations had to walk away from the traditional major events that attract thousands of spectators, to adopt a more COVID-19 friendly virtual series of events, streamed live on social media, television, and broadcast on radio.

So, this year, when King Socrates steps on stage to defend his title, he, and the other 19 competitors, will not have the benefit of a live in stadium audience, nor would they have the support of props.

These have been disallowed to avoid breaching protocols in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

What fans should expect however, is a very competitive Senior Calypso Monarch Finals.

Many pundits are already making their predictions, with some suggesting that Socrates will have to fight really hard to defend himself from his challengers, including three who have previously held the crown, namely; Craig, Independent and Astro.

Both Independent and Astro have had back to back victories in the past, while Socrates, who has also had successive titles, holds, (along with King Konris), the second most crowns in the competition, (6), with his first two coming in 1988/1989 and 1989/1990. Only Ellie Matt, with 10, has a higher count.

He went on to win again in 2000/2001, 2009/2010, and 2019/2020.

Those Calypsonians being touted as possible victors this year, are Queeny G, Craig, Independent, Kibi, Big Lice, I Soursop, Brown Sugar and Diva. It is still too early to discount Murray and Godfrey, who could attract the attention of the judges.

But no one can keep their eyes off of the reigning King. It would not be the first time that fans have underestimated Socrates, who has been known to pull off victories that many had not seen coming.

As many past competitions have proven, what matters is what takes place on the night of the contest and how the Calypsonians present themselves on the big night.

This means that the opportunity to win, remains wide open to all, but realistically, there might only be seven of the 20, who truly have a fighting chance.

The field has been reduced to 20 after the recent hospitalization of the popular Lord Kut, who placed 11th in the Quarterfinals. Kut is a much loved Calypsonian who this year has been ‘pelting down’ his political satire, titled, Doctor How You Get It Do.

The top 10 calypsonians that emerged from the Quarterfinals were:

Queen Independent King Craig Queen Brown Sugar Queen Kibi King Astro Queen Diva I Soursop Big Lice King Godfrey Lady Composer

Due to a mishap in the Qaurterfinals, Queeny G had failed to score high and was not amongst the top tier. She fell to #19 position in the qualifying round.

The other finalists are:

Blanchette

Sack Cloth & Ashes

Singing Sensation

King Hollywood

Murray

Singing Sharon

Honesty

King Irvin

The competition begins at 8:00 p.m. and will be hosted at Carnival Village, Victoria Road, Basseterre and will be streamed on the social media pages of the Carnival Committee.

Queen Independent

Queen Brown Sugar

Queen Kibi

Main Photo: (L-R) King Socrates, King Craig and Queeny G