Canada reviews quarantine requirements for Temporary Foreign Workers (TFWs)

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 25, 2021 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): The Government of Canada is in the process of reviewing its COVID-19 quarantine protocols regarding Temporary Foreign Workers (TFWs) who arrive in Canada.

At or about the start of 2021, the Government of Canada has worked to develop a tailored solution to accommodate the anticipated volume of TFWs arriving in Canada this Spring. Part of this solution included a deferral for certain TFWs – including workers in Agriculture, Agri-food, and Fish and Seafood sectors with new requirements to stay in a Government Authorized Accommodation (GAA) upon arrival.

As of Sunday, 21st March 2021, based on their final destination, Asymptomatic TFWs who arrive in Canada by private transportation and are accompanied only by others who travelled with them to Canada, will be able to travel directly to their places of quarantine after receiving a COVID-19 test at the airport. TFWs who will need to travel by public means to a secondary location upon arrival in Canada will be required to stay in a GAA and await the results of their COVID-19 test. Provided that TFWs have a suitable quarantine plan, the Government intends to ensure that employers and TFWs will not assume incremental costs associated with the three-day quarantine requirement at the point of entry. Workers will also be provided with supports on arrival and during their hotel stay.

The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of timely arrival of workers for sectors like Agriculture, Agri-food, and Fish and Seafood Processing, hence why it continues to explore how best to support TFWs and employers to ensure that TFWs can arrive and remain in Canada safely for the duration of their work.

For further details, interested persons can visit the Government of Canada website at www.gov.ca.

