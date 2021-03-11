Canada says its standing with St. Kitts & Nevis in fighting COVID-19

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 11th March, 2021, (MyVue News.com) –Canada’s recently appointed High Commissioner to St. Kitts & Nevis has given the commitment that her country will stand with St. Kitts and Nevis and CARICOM in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

This assurance was given to St. Kitts & Nevis’s Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, when High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee, presented her Letter of Introduction on Wednesday, 10th March, 2021, during virtual ceremony.

Chatterjee said,”As a community of nations, we must look to build back better, building in more resilience into the international financial system and more justice and equity for small island states.”

“The crisis has exposed the fragility of global value chains and inequity of market access including access to central goods like PPE (personal protective equipment) and lately, vaccines. We must tackle these challenges as friends, partners and neighbours,” added the High Commissioner.

The Canadian diplomat also assured that her country will continue to work together with regional governments, sharing experiences and technical expertise in public financial management, gender equality, justice sector reform, customs and security cooperation.

She said that she was confident that Canada and St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to work together as friends towards a more prosperous, safe and secure Hemisphere, and she reminded that her country is making substantial investments in the capital of the Caribbean Development Bank.

While offering words of welcome, Prime Minister Harris indicated that his government looks forward to working closely with her.



Also commenting on COVID-19 impacts on the Caribbean, Dr. Harris noted that the pandemic “significantly undermined economies.” He noted that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to find ways to stimulate the economy and welcomes assistance from Canada.



“We are seeking Canada’s support as a good friend, as a country with which we have had very healthy relations, a country that we believe share the same values and a country to which our people have… been making significant contributions there,” said Dr. Harris.



Photo: High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee