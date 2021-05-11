Candidacy launch of Dr. Patricia Bartlette, the new NRPs candidate for Nevis Constituency No. 2

PRESS RELEASE (May 11, 2021) — Brown Hill Village in Nevis was the place to be on Saturday, May 08, 2021, for the electrifying and dynamic candidacy launch of Dr. Patricia Bartlette, the Nevis Reformation Party’s (NRP) new candidate for Nevis 2 (St. John’s Parish), who will contest the seat in the upcoming Nevis Island Assembly elections.

Dr. Bartlette, the first Nevisian woman to be trained as a Veterinarian, addressed supporters and well-wishers of the NRP who came out in their numbers to witness the launch which was virtually attended by more than six thousand people in the diaspora.

Highlighting some of the challenges people face in her constituency and by extension the island of Nevis, Dr. Bartlette who previously served as President of the Brown Hill Community Management Team focused on long term employment opportunities and community development programs.

“Right now, unemployment amongst our high school graduates is not only at an all time high but it is at an unacceptable level. My proposal is to establish a National Service Programme to groom our school leavers. This program would give our youths an opportunity to develop discipline, good manners, skills and job experiences in a climate that promotes patriotism while at the same time offering them a stipend until they find employment.

Why can’t our workforce of plumbers, carpenters, electricians etc pool their resources to create medium and large construction companies. We must retrain as well as provide targeted funding to facilitate our people working together to form partnerships, and to establish viable companies that can thrive,” Dr. Bartlette said.

With more than 40 years of working experience in the field of Agriculture, the born and raised Brown Hill resident spoke to the cultivation of Marijuana by local cannabis farmers.

“We plant the ganja but some of us don’t have the expertise so I say it is time we train our prospective cannabis farmers in the best practices in the business so that when the cannabis industry opens up in the federation, our own people will be well trained and well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities…”

Dr. Bartlette was showered with ringing endorsements from NPR’s Leader, Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, Deputy Leader the Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, Party Chairman and former Parliamentary Representative for St. John’s, Hensley Daniel, DiQuanja Williams of the NRP Youth Arm, family members and fellow villagers as well as famous gospel singer out of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Evangelist Bridget Blucher.

“I stop by with excitement to give a word of endorsement to my friend and sister Dr. Patricia Bartlette. May God bless you, may he give you new direction and vision as you embark on this journey for the further development of the beautiful island of Nevis. I know you’re going to do a magnificent job so therefore it is with total excitement that I endorse you…”

Dr. Bartlette served the community and by extension the island of Nevis in a number of groups and organizations. She is currently a panelist on the VON Radio’s talk show “Let’s Talk” and served as Chairperson of the Culturama Committee and Director and Corporate Secretary of the National Bank Trust Company and Coordinator of the Brown Hill Shopping Club.

To date, the NRP has officially launched two of its four new candidates for the upcoming Nevis Island Assembly elections constitutionally due in 2022. The Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, who was officially launched in February 2020, is the Parliamentary Representative following her win in the March 05, 2020 by-election in Nevis 5 (St. Thomas’ Parish).

Featured Photo – Dr. Patricia Bartlette is NRP’s New Candidate for Nevis 2