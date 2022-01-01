Car park covid-19 testing from Tuesday



SKNIS

The Ministry of Health is offering increased testing opportunities for persons experiencing COVID-like symptoms following through on plans announced in late December.



At an emergency briefing by the National Emergency Operations Centre on Thursday, December 30, 2021, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, said that car park COVID-19 testing will now be offered for free for one hour at three main sites around St. Kitts.



The car park testing will be introduced for one hour on a weekly basis in the first instance. The scheduled days are Tuesdays at the Basseterre Health Centre, Wednesdays at the Pogson Hospital and Thursdays at the Mary Charles Hospital. Testing will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at all venues on the designated days.



Persons must be exhibiting COVID-like symptoms to access this free convenient service.



If perchance you’re experiencing fever, sore throat, sniffles, coughing, and if you think you’ve been exposed to COVID you can come out to the Basseterre Health Centre Car Park, the Mary Charles Hospital Car Park, and Pogson Hospital Car Park,” she stated.



St. Kitts and Nevis currently has 183 active cases of COVID-19.

Featured photo: file photo