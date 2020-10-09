Caricom countries show increases in COVID-19 cases

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — Several Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries have recorded increased cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Trinidad and Tobago neared the 5,000 mark, with figures released by the Ministry of Health there indicating that 76 new positive cases had pushed its total to 4,963, with 3,076 patients having recovered.

It said that of the new cases, 18 were from the prison system in Tobago. The total number of active cases in the two island republic is 1,801. There have been 86 deaths.

Antigua and Barbuda reported three new cases of the virus, putting its total at 111, of which 11 are active.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said that of the 10 samples sent to the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), three returned positive.

“Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is 111 with 11 active cases,” it said.

In the Bahamas, where the government earlier this week announced new measures in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, mainly in New Providence and Abaco, the Ministry of Health confirms there are 81 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

It said this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 4,713, with 3,545 being recorded in New Providence, 652 in Grand Bahama, 157 in Abaco and 54 in Bimini.

Guyana recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, of which 16 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The total number of cases there now is 3,329, with 2,165 recoveries. The majority of the new cases were recorded in Region Four.

There are 151 persons isolated in a Government facility while 896 are isolated at home. There are 66 persons in quarantine. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 is at 98.

Belize is also reporting new cases of the virus, with the Ministry of Health indicating that a total of 260 samples were processed with 63 cases identified, for a 24.2 per cent positivity rate as of Thursday.

The authorities said that there were 32 recoveries on Thursday but that a total of 37.1 per cent of cases remain active.

Belize has recorded 2,373 cases, with 880 being active. There have been 44 deaths.