CARICOM Foreign Ministers Meet in New York

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 25th September, 2023, (MyVue News.com)-St. Kitts and Nevis were among CARICOM countries that participated in a joint meeting of Foreign Ministers, convening on the margins of the ongoing session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, USA.

Countries represented at the ministerial level included Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. The Permanent Representatives to the United Nations of Barbados, Grenada, Haiti and Saint Lucia headed their delegations to the meeting.

The CARICOM counterparts met at the Commonwealth Joint Office in New York on Sunday 24th September 2023 for the Eighteenth Special Meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The meeting was partly aimed at boosting the Region’s foreign policy coordination.

They also discussed the prospects for enhanced engagement from New York with the CARICOM Secretariat on UN-related matters.

Foreign Minister for St. Kitts & Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas, headed the delegation from the twin-island state and included Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kaye Bass and Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, Nerys Dockery.

The agenda also focused on the situation in Haiti, preparations for upcoming meetings and summits, and border issues.

The COFCOR reiterated its support for Member States embroiled in ongoing border disputes and reinforced its commitment to deeper involvement in safe and resourced efforts in collaboration with international partners to ease the crisis in neigbouring Haiti.