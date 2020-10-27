Caricom hails St Vincent on 41st anniversary of Independence

By Caricom,

The Caribbean Community has congratulated the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines on the country’s 41 anniversary of Independence, which it celebrates today, October 27, 2020.

Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a congratulatory message to Vincentian Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, said that as an Independent nation, St Vincent and the Grenadines has achieved global recognition in fields such as academia, music and diplomacy.

“The overwhelming support the country received from other nations in its successful bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council is testament to the esteem in which St Vincent and the Grenadines is held,” the Secretary-General said.

He also acknowledged the Prime Minister’s leadership demonstrated as chair of the 15-member community during this unprecedented time resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Community looks forward to St Vincent and the Grenadines’ continued active participation in the work of its organs and institutions, and to its continued role in the area of transportation in the Quasi-Cabinet,” Ambassador LaRocque said.

Main Photo: St Vincent and the Grenadines’ National flag