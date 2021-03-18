CARICOM Vacancies

The CARICOM Secretariat is seeking applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill a number of vacancies that exist within the institution. These are:
Programme Manager, Conference Services
Programme Manager, Resource Mobilization and Technical Assistance
Programme Manager, Information and Knowledge Management
Deputy Programme Manager, Information and Knowledge Management
Project Officer, Energy
Data Management Officer, CSME
Free Movement and Labour Officer, CSME
Interested candidates can get more information and apply at caricom.org/vacancies/
The application deadline is Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Photo – CARICOM Secretariat Headquarters