Carnival Creative Arts Competition

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 13th November, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- Despite the setbacks caused by the Coronavirus, carnival officials in St. Kitts are working overtime to find creative ways to ensure that there is a successful staging of Sugar Mas this year, albeit under strict COVID-19 protocols.

They are also seeking new ways to have the involvement and participation of the youth. One such initiative is a Virtual Creative Arts Competition that was launched on Monday, 9th November, 2020.

Through this competition, they are providing the opportunity for young, creative minds to showcase their talent within the context of the Coronavirus crisis, said a recent statement.

Those interested have until Monday, 23rd November, 2020, to submit their entries to the carnival committee.

Prizes will be awarded to winners in different age groups; 6-10 years old, 11 to 14 and 15 to 17.

Main Courtesy: SKN Carnival.com