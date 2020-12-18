Case number 30 recorded in St. Kitts & Nevis

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 18th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The number of Coronavirus cases that have been recorded from persons travelling to St. Kitts & nevis, from the United States, continues to increase.

Chief Medical Officer for the Caribbean nation, Dr. Hazel Laws reported earlier today, (Friday, 18th December, 2020), that two more cases were confirmed, as of Thursday, 17th December.

This now brings the overall total number of cases to 30, since the borders reopened at the end of October.

“These international travelers landed in St Kitts on December 12, 2020 from the United States of America (USA) and have been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival in the Federation,” said the statement from the CMO.

Laws said that the patients were duly notified and are in isolation.

This now means that of the 30, 20 cases were recorded in St. Kitts and 10 in Nevis .

But the CMO was quick to assure the public that 24 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. This means that there are now six (6) active cases in the Federation.

These patients are stable and are being monitored, said Laws.

Though the numbers have been moving upward, as had been warned before the restart of commercial flights, St. Kitts & Nevis, remains the country with one of the the lowest infection rates in the world, and is one of few, who have recorded no deaths.

Main Photo: Coronavirus