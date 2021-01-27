Cases move to 37 but only 2 active

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 27th January, 2021 (MyVue News.com)- The Chief Medical Officer for St. Kitts & Nevis has reported that the country has again registered new imported cases of the Coronavirus.

Dr. Hazel laws said earlier this week during a media briefing that “The Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis continues to experience a gradual increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19.”

She said that “As of Monday, January 25, 2021 the Federation has confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus disease. The international travelers landed in the Federation on January 10, 2021 from the United States of America (USA).”

These additional cases bring the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 37, with 25 cases for St. Kitts and 12 cases for Nevis.

However, 35 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now two (2) active cases.

These patients are stable and are being monitored, said the CMO, who also warned that “The risk of further cases occurring in the Federation remains very high.”

The country, however, has not registered any community spread of the disease.