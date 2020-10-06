Cause of death of St. Peter’s man now confirmed

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 6th October, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The family of a St. Peter’s man in St. Kitts, now has the answer to the most important query they may have had, since his untimely death over the past weekend.

News of the death of Alphonso Ezekiel Collins, started to make the social media rounds on Saturday, 3rd October, 2020.

Police and medical emergency services had to be called to a home on Pond Road, New Town, when it was realized that Collins was experiencing difficulties.

The incident is reported to have taken place at about 6:00 p.m. and the police indicate that when they arrived they found Collins’s motionless body inside the house.

They say that their investigations so far have revealed that he had collapsed.

When the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) arrived he was unresponsive when examined by the EMS personnel.

He was shortly after pronounced dead at the scene.

The autopsy on his body was carried out by Resident Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez, on Monday, 5th October, 2020.

Dr. Nunez concluded that death was as a result of Acute Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack).

Collins, who was 56 years old, was from the village of Stapleton in the Parish of St. Peter’s.

Main photo: Scene at the Pond Road home on Saturday night