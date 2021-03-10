Ce’Cile gives vaccine nod

BY KEVIN JACKSON

Observer writer

DANCEHALL artiste, author and music executive Ce’Cile says she will be taking the COVID-19 vaccination once it becomes available.

“I am aware of all the concerns and I am hesitant [just] like everyone else. However, I do not have the luxury of sitting in Jamaica and sleeping while I earn. It’s been a year of sitting…If anything, this pandemic has shown me is that I need to move more aggressive than I have ever been in my life and that means a lot of travelling. Even if I didn’t have to travel, I need to make sure I’m protected. Life needs to get back to normal,” Ce’Cile told the Jamaica Observer.

She continued, “I simply cannot afford to not take the vaccine. It is what it is. I would have loved for it to be tested maybe for a few more years, unfortunately, we don’t have that time. I simply do not have a choice, for me it makes sense. So yes, I will be taking the vaccine.”

The singjay is also encouraging Jamaicans to follow the protocols, including washing hands frequently and the wearing of masks.

Today marks a year since the first COVID-19 case in Jamaica was identified.

Statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness shows that up to yesterday, the total positive cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica stood close to 28,000, while nearly 500 deaths have been recorded. On Sunday, 878 people tested positive for the coronavirus — the largest number to date over a 24-hour period.

Ce’Cile encouraged Jamaicans to do their research as it relates to the science behind the virus.

“Do your own research, talk to medical professionals that you trust, I will leave the science to the scientists. I can’t endorse others in taking the vaccine; I’m saying I will take it. Amidst all the fears and concerns, for me it makes sense,” she said.

She reiterated, “I do have fears and concerns like I do with all medicine I take. I do know some medications work for some people while others may have side effects, some serious. Obviously, I would have preferred not to be in a position to be taking a brand new vaccine. I’m worried about the efficacy; will it be worth it in the end? Sitting at home, being worried right now is not helping me.”

On Monday afternoon, Jamaica received its first shipment of vaccines, a total of 50,000 doses. The vaccine was a gift from India. Another shipment of 14,000 doses of vaccines, part of COVAX facility, will arrive in the island tomorrow.

Ce’Cile’s position is in keeping with that of Shaggy and Bounty Killer, who have openly endorsed taking a vaccine to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

The entertainment industry has been on a virtual shutdown due to COVID-19. Ce’Cile, however, has kept busy working on new music as well as releasing a children’s book.

“I have an EP coming out in late March to early April. It was done in tandem with ZJ Chrome on his ZJ Chrome Presents series. I have a children’s book out now called, My Hair Story,” she said.

“I am hoping to get back to touring, have not worked consistently in years and 2020 was to be a fresh start musically, but we all know how that went. I’m always recording music though so I have a lot of music to release,” she added.

A consultant to DownSound Records, her single Your Night is featured on the Storm Trooper rhythm.

Ce’Cile (given name Cecile Charlton) first appeared on the music scene in 2001 on a collaboration with Sean Paul called Can You Do The Work. She has six albums under her belt, including Goody, Jamaicanization, Diary of a Journey, Bad Gyal, and Music + Magic.