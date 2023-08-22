Celebrate “Hydration Week” with Lake Health & Wellbeing and the Ministry of Health

Basseterre, St. Kitts August 22, 2023 [Ministry of Health] – In a robust effort to promote health and wellness across the community, Lake Health & Wellbeing, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, proudly presents “Hydration Week.” Spanning from August 21st to August 26th, this special week has been dedicated to fostering awareness about the importance of proper hydration and the transformative benefits of drinking water.



The highlight of Hydration Week is the “No Sugar, No Alcohol, Water Drinking Challenge.” Where 33 participants will be encouraged to hydrate with pure water throughout these six days, omitting sugary drinks and alcohol from their diet. This challenge is not just about quenching thirst, but also about elevating consciousness regarding the choices we make about our bodies and our health.



Dr. Sharon Archibald, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, commented, “We often underestimate the power of simple, clean water. By partaking in the challenge, participants will not only feel physically refreshed but will also gain a renewed appreciation for this essential resource. We are excited to lead this initiative and are immensely grateful for the support from our partners.”



The Ministry of Health also emphasizes the potential long-term health benefits that can stem from even a short-term focus on proper hydration. Drinking ample water supports skin health, aids digestion, regulates body temperature, and helps in the transportation of nutrients. By reducing the intake of sugary and alcoholic beverages, even for just a week, participants can begin to understand the positive impacts of better hydration habits.



We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to our incredible partners, Lake Health & Wellbeing and TappWater Caribbean. Their invaluable support to the cause has been instrumental in bringing Hydration Week to the forefront.



Residents and community members are invited to keep up with the challenge and share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #HydrationWeekChallengeSKN.