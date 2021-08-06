CFBC providing more ways for prospective students to achieve their academic potential – Assistant Registrar Mrs. Kayrisa Kelly

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 06, 2021 (SKNIS): On the August 04 edition of ‘Working for You’, Assistant Registrar at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) Mrs. Kayrisa Kelly outlined the options available for persons interested in enrolling at the college but who are awaiting their final CSEC results.



“To enter into the college, we are actually using the CSEC timetable to maintain the integrity and quality of our programme. We want to make sure that you would have at least attempted the subjects that are required for entry into the particular programme of interest. So, that pertains to our full-time courses, not our franchise programmes. As it relates to our franchise programmes, you would have to meet the requirements. So, if you are interested in applying for teacher’s education which is franchised from the University of the West Indies or you are interested in applying for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing you will have to have the entry requirements,” said Assistant Registrar Mrs. Kelly.



Mrs. Kelly further stated that for the technical applicant, particularly students applying for entry into TVET programmes, an interview process is mandatory. The faculty would engage in a screening process of each student to ensure that TVET is really the area of interest, and to ensure each student is suitable for the specific programme. At the end of the screening process, students will be given provisional admission to the programme on the conditions that they would pass their CSEC subjects and qualify for entry into the programme.



The Assistant Registrar clarified that prospective applicants if they do fail their CSEC exams will be directed to the Department of Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) to pursue the subject, with support systems in place, and students would be allowed to continue their programme.

Featured Image – Mrs. Kayrisa Kelly, Assistant Registrar at CFBC



“If a student is unsuccessful in obtaining a pass, we would direct you to ACE to pursue the subject and we have support systems in place. So, we are not going to kick you out of the college. We welcome all of the students, and we are giving you a chance to pursue your dream. And if it is that you have fallen short in any way, then we have a safety net at ACE where you can pursue your subjects”, said Assistant Registrar Mrs. Kayrisa Kelly.



In closing, Mrs. Kayrisa Kelly stated that all students must satisfy the entry requirements before they are allowed to graduate from the college. Interested individuals can enroll at the CFBC at the regular price of $35 up until Sunday, August 15, 2021. Late enrolment will extend up until Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at a cost of $85.