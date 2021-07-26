CFBC’S Division of Health Sciences working to prepare registered nurses for future COVID-19 outbreaks

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 26, 2021 (SKNIS): The Division of Health Sciences at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) is currently facilitating a Nursing Care of the Acute Patient with COVID-19 with Intensive Care Management Training Course. Head of the Division of Health Sciences at the CFBC, Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw, stated that the department recognized its responsibility and decided to prepare registered nurses for any future wave of the deadly COVID-19 virus.



“At this time, the Division of Health Sciences at the CFBC is conducting a Nursing Care of the Acute Patient with COVID-19 with Intensives Care Management Training Course. The Division of Health Sciences at CFBC has recognized its responsibility to our citizens and residents, and to augment the level of preparedness for containment of future waves of the COVID-19 cases. Training of registered nurses in the clinical management of patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 disease is critical. The seven weeks training for the course entitled ‘Nursing Care of the Acute Patient With CVID-19 with Intensive Care Management’ commenced on June 14, 2021, and will conclude on July 30, 2021,” said Dr. Dennis-Bradshaw.



Dr. Dennis-Bradshaw also indicated that nurses from both St. Kitts and Nevis will be able to attend the training sessions, which will better equip them in competencies with the universal precautions from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The course took into consideration the ongoing social distancing requirements and was available both online and in-person to all registered nurses.



“Registered nurses from both St. Kitts and Nevis will gain the required competency according to the universal precautions from the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) in areas including systems approach to general nursing care and management core principles for assessing severe acute respiratory infection, the criteria for intensive care unit admissions and specific guidelines for the management of sepsis in COVID-19 patients,” said Head of the Division of Health Sciences.



The facilitators of the training sessions are Mrs. Yolander Belgrave, Intensive Care Nurse, Mrs. Marshalette Smith-Anthony, Nurse Educator and Trauma Nurse Critical Care, and Nurse Educators: Ms. Jodian Stewart, Ms. Julie Blaize and Ms. Kadian Henry. Course designers were Dr. Rondalyn Dennis -Bradshaw, Dean, Division of Health Sciences, Ms. Jodian Stewart, and Mrs. Yolander Belgrave.



The Division of Health Sciences expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer; Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Nevis; Senior Management Team of CFBC and the course participants who attended the course as part of their personal and professional development with a desire to provide evidence-based healthcare for quality health outcomes in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dean of Division of Health Sciences at CFBC, Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw

Featured Image – Nurses on training course