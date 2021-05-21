Chamber Of Industry and Commerce applauds St. Kitts and Nevis government’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 21, 2021 (SKNIS): The National COVID-19 Task Force and by extension the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis were applauded by St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC) for the swift action to contain the spread of COVID-19 following the positive test result of a hotel worker with no history of travel.

The 46th confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified on May 19, 2021, and immediately placed in isolation. A robust contact tracing exercise commenced identifying persons who interacted with the individual employed in the housekeeping department. Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws, noted that to date, 20 close contacts have since been placed in quarantine and tested. The results are pending. Extensive testing is also being carried out on other persons. Authorities expect the confirmed result can possibly be the first in a cluster of cases.

“The St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce commends the swift response and the actions by the National Emergency Operations Centre and the authorities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Federation and as a result of this latest case …,” SKNCIC President Giselle Matthews said at an Emergency Briefing at the National Emergency Management Agency on Thursday (May 20, 2021).

The Chamber has been a key stakeholder in the national efforts to manage the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed millions and ravaged economies around the world.

Health authorities are still assessing the potential fallout from the 46th confirmed case in St. Kitts and Nevis. Mrs. Matthews said that as testing continues, it is important for persons to ignore the rumours circulating on social media.

“Please do not listen to rumours. I am asking the public please, just follow sources that are the authorities and news sources that you can trust,” she stated, adding that anyone can upload content to social media.

President Matthews also strongly encouraged the public to participate in the Roll Up 2 Roll Out Vaccination Campaign and to adhere to the recommended practices of face, space, and hands to protect against COVID-19. These are wearing a facemask, staying six feet apart from others, and frequently washing or sanitizing hands.

Featured Photo – Giselle Matthews, President Of St. Kitts And Nevis Chamber Of Industry And Commerce