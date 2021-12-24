Change in venue for Sugar Mas Bubble J’ouvert

As the National Carnival Committee of St. Kitts & Nevis, prepares for the much anticipated Sugar Mas Bubble J’ouvert, the Committee wishes to inform the public, ticket holders, service providers and all other stakeholders, that there has been a change in venue for this event.

The Bubble J’ouvert is SOLD OUT and a large crowd is expected. This new development will present added challenges, that the Committee is acting on to better serve all patrons.

Therefore, instead of being hosted at the Flow Grounds as previously announced, Bubble J’ouvert will take place at Carnival Village, on Victoria Road, Basseterre.

Another factor that influenced the decision was safety and security. It was recognized that out of precaution, given the sold-out status of the event, that it would be more strategic to manage the crowd at Carnival Village, a venue that allows for more entrances and exits.

The move to Carnival Village will also better facilitate parking for the many patrons expected to attend. The decision was made in consultation with the Police Force and the management of the Flow Grounds.

Other upcoming carnival events include the Miss St. Kitts & Nevis Queen Pageant, on Wednesday, 29th December, at the St. Kitts Marriott Recreational Center,(Dome), Frigate Bay, and the Senior Calypso Competition on Thursday, 30th December, at Carnival Village.

While tickets are sold out for J’ouvert, a few remain for the calypso competition. All events will be available via pay-per-view, (www.skncarnival.com), but the J’ouvert will also be featured on ZIZ Television and the social media platforms of ZIZ and the Carnival Committee.

Featured Image – J’ouvert 2020