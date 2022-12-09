Christmas in the Caribbean starring Elizabeth Hurley premieres in St. Kitts at Caribbean Cinemas on Sunday

Christmas in the Caribbean filmed exclusively at the picturesque Kittitian Hill Resort, a complex that comprises luxury villas nestled in the hills of Belle Mont Farm in St. Paul’s, is set to premiere at Caribbean Cinemas in Basseterre, St. Kitts, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

Christmas in the Caribbean, a romantic comedy, is starred by Elizabeth Hurley, Caroline Quentin, Nathalie Cox and Edoardo Costa. The film is written by Nathalie Cox and Philippe Martinez and directed by Philippe Martinez of MSR Media SKN.

In the storyline, hopeless romantic Rachel’s wedding dreams are shattered when she catches her groom high-tailing it out of the church minutes before they say “I do.” After getting jilted at the altar, Rachel and her two best friends take her scheduled Caribbean Christmas honeymoon where she unexpectedly finds true love under the sun.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is fast becoming a top Film-making destination in the Caribbean thanks to MSR Media and its Chief Producer Philippe Martinez and Lee Beasley, Managing Director, who since setting eyes on the two Caribbean Island, have been seduced by their beauty and charm and have made the Federation their home.

Since coming to the Federation, more than 18 months ago, MSR Media has produced several films in the country including One Year Off, Assailant, A Week in Paradise, Christmas in the Caribbean, Christmas in Paradise, and Us or Them.

The premiere of Christmas in the Caribbean will cater to 320 persons. The cast and crew of MSR Media will be in attendance.

(SKNIS)