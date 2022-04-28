CIC committed to promoting safe and healthy working environment

Kevin Hope, Executive Director of St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC), said that the institution remains highly committed to working together with relevant stakeholders to promote a safe and healthy working environment in the Federation.

Mr. Hope was at the time appearing on ‘Working for You’ on Wednesday, April 27 where he reflected on the theme for the annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work: “Let’s Act Together to Build a Positive Safety and Health Culture.” The day will be celebrated on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

“The St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce is committed and has acted to build a positive safety and health culture among our members. This was evident during the peak of the COVID-19 Pandemic where we assisted in the design of interventions and guidelines and took actions to protect lives and livelihoods,” said Mr. Hope. “Of importance, we see the social partnership as paramount in terms of the strengthening of the social partnership for us to build social and economic resilience for workers, households and firms in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Executive Director Hope noted that it is important for the general public to understand the Chamber’s purpose.

“We are oftentimes viewed or recognized as the leading voice for business and employers in the Federation. With over 73 years of experience, our primary role or objective can be captured in our ABCs,” he said. “Advocating for members by influencing the policy and regulatory environment so that it is conducive to job creation and inclusive growth; building and expanding businesses – the Chamber is committed to helping businesses succeed and ensuring prosperity for the family employed within or owned by the entrepreneurs, and C – connecting the community through investments and leadership including taught leadership in areas such as education, health, social protection and infrastructure.”

He added that the Chamber has positively impacted health and safety, especially through the implementation of the ABCs.

“Through our advocacy work, we have contributed to the social partnerships including government, the labour union and civil society,” he said. “During the Pandemic, in safeguarding the health and well-being of our workers, workers and employers work together in designing COVID-19 mitigation plans, work from home protocols and also, in terms of the advocacy and leadership, we provided or supported in ensuring our key sectors such as manufacturing and tourism, as well as the distributive chain were able to stay open and continue some buoyancy to ensure we can sustain livelihoods.”

He noted that CIC’s top concern was “making sure” that “employees’ work-life balance” was supported as COVID-19 “exposed the need” for the institution to “invest more attention and support in terms of mental health.”