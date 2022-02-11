Citizens and residents encouraged to take advantage of job opportunities in the federation

SKNIS

Citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis were strongly encouraged to take advantage of job opportunities being advertised in the Federation.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, made the clarion call during his first press conference for 2022, held at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room on Thursday, February 10.

“I want to urge citizens and residents to pay attention to advertisements regarding vacancies that are occurring both in the private and public sector. As I speak, there are several vacancies in various line ministries that have been advertised. For example, in our budget there are certain specialists that are going to be required to assist us in the improvement in our healthcare delivery,” said Prime Minister Harris. “While we may not find persons resident within, we want our nationals abroad who are qualified to apply for these positions. With some of the new projects that are going to come onboard certain specialized skills in engineering etc. will be required and we want our people to be there to take advantage.”

Prime Minister Harris encouraged unemployed adults to visit the Labour Department or its Facebook page – St Kitts and Nevis Department of Labour to seek information on available employment.

“I want to encourage those adults at home to visit that page, to be active in search of work and to take work that is available now, not next week, not next month. You could, of course, free yourself from that job if something better comes along,” said Prime Minister Harris. “There is a tendency among our people at times to be looking for the perfect job, to be looking for the job that I think I deserve. It is not a good practice. I am calling for a new attitudinal disposition towards work and life where we are more positive and thankful for opportunities.”

The prime minister used the occasion to especially thank the hardworking staff at the St Kitts and Nevis Department of Labour for their efficiency in getting the vacancies out.

“I must commend our Labour Department for consistently posting vacancies on its job wall. Between January and February 2022, the wall has displayed some 38 vacancies across some nine business establishments. In other words, there are opportunities for some people to make a choice in terms of employment,” he said.