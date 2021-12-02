Civil Aviation (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2021 passes in Federal Parliament

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 02, 2021 (SKNIS): The Civil Aviation (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2021, which is a Bill to amend the Civil Aviation Act Cap 8.03 was passed in the Federal Parliament on December 01, 2021.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, and Mover of the Bill, the Honourable Mark Brantley, said that the amendment was important and timely, especially as it relates to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“The purpose of the proposed amendment before the Honourable House today is to provide for matters related to ICAO’s Annex 9 – Facilitation Standards and Recommended Practices otherwise known in the industry as SARPs. In Annex 9, it provides guidance specifically regarding facilitation of landside formalities for the clearance of aircraft and passengers, goods and mail. It offers a frame of reference for planners and managers of international airport operations including government inspection agencies, airport authorities and airline operations,” said Minister Brantley. “It describes the responsibilities of both industry and government agencies. It also specifies procedures for carrying out clearance operations with a twin objective Mr. Speaker, of effective compliance with national laws and the productivity of operations, airport staff, and government inspection agencies,” Minister Brantley added.

The honourable minister said that ICAO plays an important role in all matters related to aviation.

“The ICAO Mr. Speaker is well-known and as we know, is a specialized agency of the United Nations. It is mandated to promote the safe and orderly development of International Civil Aviation throughout the world,” said the Aviation Minister. “It sets standards and regulations necessary for aviation safety, security, efficiency, capacity, and environmental protection amongst other priorities. The ICAO has been proactive and it has seized the opportunity to roll out a slew of training programmes to assist states in enhancing their safety and security procedures.”

The Civil Aviation (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2021 had its first reading on September 30, 2021. However, Minister Brantley indicated that this marks the second time the Civil Aviation Act is amended for the year. The first amendment was to align the Federation’s legislation with the ICAO’s Annex 7.

Featured Image – Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation