Clarke addresses Member States at United Nations at a Leader’s Dialogue of the SDG Summit

NEW YORK, 18 September 2023 – “We are at the vanguard of regional progress in all the SDGs related to People”, says Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, during her address to Member States of the United Nations, gathered at part four of the Leader’s Dialogues during the SDG Summit on Monday 18 September 2023 in New York.

The Summit, held in the margins of the General Assembly’s High-Level Week, heralds a new phase of accelerated progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as the world reaches the midpoint of the deadline marked for implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The Leader’s Dialogue centered on the theme “Strengthening integrated policies and public institutions for achieving the SDGs”. The Minister’s delivery highlighted the works being undertaken by the Government to transform Saint Kitts and Nevis into a Sustainable Island State including its continued commitment to leaving no one behind through a progressive agenda for people-first transformation. Further areas identified as priorities for national investment and future policy changes include Renewable and Geothermal Energy, Water Security, Food Security, and the Digital Public Infrastructure.

The Summit will segue directly into the opening of the United Nations General Debate, the Climate Ambition Summit, and other ongoing high-level side events.

File Photo: Senator Joyelle Clarke







