Clement “Monarch” O’Garro takes helm as Director of Carnival

The St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) has appointed Mr. Clement “Monarch” Ogarro as the new Director of Carnival, ushering in a new era of excitement and innovation.

Mr. Ogarro is a celebrated figure in the carnival community, known for his remarkable four (4) victories in the Junior Calypso competition and multiple selections as a finalist in the Senior Calypso competition. In addition to his success in calypso, he has a rich history as a Jouvert and Parade Day masquerader. His passion for the carnival arts also extends beyond performance as he also played pivotal roles as an organizer, judge, commentator and host.

His visionary leadership became evident during his tenure as Chairman of National Carnival in 2010. During this time, he spearheaded the rebranding of St Kitts-Nevis Carnival to Sugar Mas, injecting new life and vibrant energy into the festivities. Notably, Mr. Ogarro’s innovative approach also included restructuring the Soca Monarch competition and introducing creative venue choices for hosting carnival events.

Equipped with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, he has a solid foundation in effectively conveying messages and promoting events. This was evident during his pivotal role as the Public Relations Officer for Sugar Mas 51, where he played a vital part in promoting and elevating the festival.

As the baton passes into his capable hands, Mr. Ogarro will assume the responsibility of overseeing the administration of the National Carnival Secretariat. Working closely with the National Carnival Committee, he will ensure seamless coordination and execution of all carnival-related activities, infusing them with a fresh perspective and innovative ideas.

Shannon Hawley, Chairperson of the SKNNCC, expressed unwavering support for Mr. Ogarro, stating, “With his multi-faceted experience and steadfast commitment, Mr. Ogarro is the perfect candidate to lead Sugar Mas 52 to unparalleled success and I have full confidence that he will assist the National Carnival Committee in delivering an unforgettable carnival experience for both locals and visitors alike. This transition comes with heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing Director, Ms Hazel Webster for her contribution to National Carnival.

Under the directorship of Clement ‘Monarch’ Ogarro, Sugar Mas 52 is set to deliver an extraordinary celebration that embodies the rich culture, artistry, and community spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis.