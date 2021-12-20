Clerk of the National Assembly appointed to serve as Counsellor at Washington D.C. Diplomatic Mission

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 20, 2021 – Clerk of the National Assembly, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, who also serves as a Senior Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, will assume the role of Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington D.C., U.S.A, effective January 1, 2022.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, the Honourable Mark Brantley, made the announcement during day three (3) of the 2022 Budget Debate and wished her all the best in her new post.

“We will want, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, to wish you well as you prepare to fulfill the role of Counsellor within that Mission, providing strong support as we know you will, to our current Permanent Representative there, Ambassador Hull,” said Minister Brantley. “I ask the House to join me in wishing her every success in her new engagement.”

Mrs. Boddie-Thompson is being posted at a very critical time, as St. Kitts and Nevis assumes the Chairmanship of the Permanent Council of the 34 member state Organization of American States, from January 01- March 31, 2022.

She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this senior diplomatic post, as she has been employed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation for the past six and half years and is currently the Head of the Bilateral, Scholarships and Training Division in the Ministry. She served the Federation remarkably as a CARICOM Youth Ambassador from 2013-2015.

Mrs. Boddie-Thompson has a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations, with Honors from the Universidad Internacional in Mexico (2009), and graduated as the top student in International Relations in her year. A Chevening scholar, she has a Masters in Public Administration (2012) with Merit from the University of Birmingham, in the United Kingdom and is an Accredited Mediator (2020) by the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution in the United Kingdom. She is also proficient in the Spanish language.

She is also a graduate of the Andres Bello Diplomatic Academy of Chile and the Matias Romero Diplomatic Institute of Mexico. Most recently in 2019, she was selected as the lone Caribbean participant to attend the prestigious Young Diplomats Forum in London.

She is also a two-time OAS Professional Development scholarship awardee, and as a result completed training in International Law in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (2011) and training in Quantitative and Qualitative Techniques in Data Analysis for Public Policy, at the renowned Universidad de Los Andes, in Bogotá, Colombia in 2014.

