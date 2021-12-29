Coast Guard Unit to expand presence in Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 28, 2021 (SKNIS): The St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard Unit is expanding its presence in Nevis to ensure that marine operations remain safe and the territorial waters are protected.

The Unit falls under the flag of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) which is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel J. Anthony Comrie. Lt. Col. Comrie appeared on the radio and television programme Working for You on December 28, 2021, and said that security officials have identified Nevis as a “soft spot” where illegal importation is more likely to take place.

In response, the Coast Guard has had productive discussions with the Nevis Island Assembly and has enhanced its footprint with increased activity.

“We are in Nevis on a daily basis at least eight hours per day,” Lt. Col. Comrie stated. “We have identified a vessel to be stationed in Nevis so that our response time to the Nevisian boating and fishing public can be increased greatly.”

The SKNDF Commander, who rose through the ranks as a member of the Coast Guard Unit, added that the agency plans to have a “temporary location at Long Point [Nevis] where we can operate from and we are hoping [that] early next year that this will come to fruition.”

Lieutenant Colonel J. Anthony Comrie, Commander of the St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force