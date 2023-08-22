Cocaine and ammunition found on empty land

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Tuesday, 22nd August, 2023, (My Vue News.com)-The Crime Scene Unit,(CSU), of the St.Kitts & Nevis Police Force has launched an investigation into a quantity of illegal drugs and ammunition, discovered on two pieces of unoccupied land, in east Basseterre.

The discovery was made on Monday, 21st August, 2023, when police recovered the contraband items during their search of the two,(2), empty lots on East Street.

The officers found nine (9) .45 rounds of ammunition on one of the lots. Further searching also uncovered a quantity of a white powdery substance suspected to be Cocaine.

Both sets of contraband were taken into police custody, but no one has been held accountable for the finds.

File Photo: Not actual cocaine found at the site