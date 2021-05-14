Commissioner of Police shares three tips for successfully completing Training School

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 14, 2021 (RSCNPF): At the recent opening ceremony to officially mark the start of Training Course 45, Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy provided three (3) pointers to the thirty-two (32) recruits participating. Commissioner Brandy said that in addition to helping him successfully complete Training School, the pointers had also contributed to him reaching the summit of his career.

His first tip was to embrace challenges and face them head on. He advised the recruits to use challenging situations to build character.

“Often times, people think of challenges as negative elements that must be avoided at all costs…Challenges can be beneficial, in that they tend to keep you humble, make you stronger and force you to work harder to achieve your goals. As you embark upon this journey, do understand that challenges will arise…You can and will overcome,” Commissioner Brandy said.

Next, he encouraged them to always have a plan and aim every day to accomplish a goal.



“These goals can be attained once you establish a one-day plan, a weekly plan and a monthly plan. Once you have made your plans, ensure that you commit to them. It will take a great measure of discipline. However, when you do this, you will be well on your way to becoming even a Commissioner of Police.”

Thirdly, the Commissioner urged the young men and women to aspire to become the best recruit on the training. To their surprise, he told them that in order to achieve this goal, they needed to work as a team.

“There is no directorate within the force that is successful without the involvement of other officers. There can never be a successful operation without various moving parts. Teamwork is an integral part of the policing process. Remember, when climbing to the top of the ladder of success, always take others with you!”

In closing, he added that it was also important for them to set the right example, demonstrate good work ethics, be responsible and, most importantly he said, operate with integrity. He wished all trainees and trainers a successful journey.

Featured Photo – Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy