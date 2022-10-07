Committed to working together says PM Drew

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Friday, 7th October, 2022, (MyVue News.com)-Working together is critical for the advancement of each island making up the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis. That seems to be the current mood of the leaders of the local government (Island Administration), in Nevis, and the Federal Government of St. Kitts & Nevis.

Since the Friday, 5th August, 2022 national elections, both Prime Minister Dr. Terrence Drew and Premier Mark Brantley, have met on two occasions to try to address some of the priority issues affecting the local government on Nevis.

Prime Minister Drew identified some of those issues including geothermal and free admission to the country’s tertiary institution-the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College.

“I’ve said on the campaign trail…that we would do what we have to do to improve the relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis. Those were not mere words,” said Drew in a recent media interview.

The last time the two met was Wednesday, 5th October, 2022, following their initial talsk on 19th August, 2022, just two weeks after the election that saw Drew’s St. Kitts & Nevis Labour Party capturing 6 of the eleven seats in the National Assembly and CCM, led by Brantley, taking 3 constituencies.

Drew said one of the matters also raised in their discussions was constitutional reform.

“I met with the premier today (October 05) and we discussed forming a committee and that committee would have the opportunity to discuss the Constitution because he and I are committed to resolving the issues in the Constitution,” outlined Drew.

However, the Prime Minister did not indicate if other parties both in the National Assembly and outside, (including the People’s Action Movement, People’s LAbour Party, and NRP), would also be invited to form part of a constitutional committee.

Given the nature of some constitutional changes that have been touted in recent years, some observers would be closely monitoring the way forward for this committee and just how inclusive it would become.

Earlier this week, the Nevis Island Administration was gifted a cheque of some 1.2 Million (US) for the completion of work to be undertaken at the new Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park in Nevis. That grant came as part of monies received from the Government of Taiwan, as part of its development package to the Federal Government.

The Prime Minister said that his St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party-led Administration remains committed to the pledge made during the 2022 election campaign of improving the strained relationship between the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).