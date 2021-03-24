The UNESCO National Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Committee is inviting residents of the St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve (SMBR) to a Community Sensitization Town Hall Meeting to discuss a clean-up initiative to be implemented in their area.

The ‘Implementation of the Clean-up of the Cayon River/Ghaut, Hermitage & Keys Bay Areas,’ is critical to the sustainable development platform, which is to protect and preserve the Water Resource in the St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve, specifically, the Cayon River, Hermitage, and Keys Bay areas.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 at the Cayon Community Centre at 5:30 p.m.

It is hoped that this meeting will gain the feedback of the residents and potential participation for the clean-up exercise of the areas. Also, envisaged is the long-term maintenance and enhancement of the St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Photo – Volunteer Corps at Beach Clean Up