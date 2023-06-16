Conaree sports teams deserve football stadium says PM

Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for the Conaree area, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said that the construction of a football stadium in that community is long overdue, and one that his administration will deliver soon.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew was speaking at a town hall meeting held on Thursday (June 15) evening by the Department of Sports where the plans for the construction of the new football stadium in Conaree were unveiled to residents.



The plans include a two-storey pavilion with bathroom facilities, changing rooms, bleachers, a media center and commentator’s booth, and bars. The stadium will also be accessible for the differently-abled.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew said the sport of football runs deep in the Conaree community, adding that its football club has been a regular fixture in the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association’s (SKNFA) top-tier football league for many years.



He said, “I remember when I came here and asked the people, ‘what are some of the things important to you’ and in constant conversations with the team over the years they would have mentioned that they needed a stadium. Conaree is one of the top-performing football clubs that does not have a football stadium. As I watch all of the teams that are consistently in the top six, Conaree is probably the only club that does not have a football stadium and I think that it’s time that Conaree, which has demonstrated that it is a top-performing club, gets the support that it requires.”



Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who was instrumental in ensuring this project comes to fruition, said the intention is to also ensure that Premier League matches can be played in Conaree by the 2024 SKNFA football season.



“It is the objective, it is the vision to make sure that whatever we do here, at the end of this construction and refurbishment that this stadium would go through that by if not the very next season because I think they might end this season and start a little bit early, but I can say in the 2024 season that Conaree will host Premier football games right here in the community,” Dr. Drew added.



The plans for the new Conaree Football Stadium are finalized and according to Prime Minister Dr. Drew, funding for the project has already been allocated.

(SKNIS)