Congratulations to The Four Seasons Hotel at Thirty

By St. Kitts & Nevis Chamber of Industry & Commerce

The St Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce and in particular its Nevis Division would like to extend our warmest congratulations to one of our founding members, the Four

Seasons Resort Nevis, on the attainment of Thirty Years of Service, Employment Creation and Community participation.

We at the Chamber Nevis Division applaud you for honoring that major 1990 agreement between the Government and the Four Seasons Resort to develop locals to attain Senior Management positions in the Hotel.

We fondly recall the early months when some sixty-six local managers were sent abroad for training. We look forward to the continued development of our nationals as your institution navigate this watershed period for the Tourism and Leisure Sector.

We salute you and those who continue to proudly serve your guests with their internationally recognized unique Nevisian hospitality on this very important milestone in the history of your Hotel and the island of Nevis.

Hearty Congratulations.

Photo: Courtesy Four Seasons resort, Nevis