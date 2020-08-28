Constituency Number Seven Domino League: Phillips in lead at end of first round

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 28, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Phillips Domino Club on Thursday August 27 elbowed themselves to the top position at the end of the first round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, which has this year attracted fourteen teams.

In a game played at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, Phillips handed down one of the severest beatings Sylvers Domino Club have received in recent times – a 13-3 thrashing. It was such a quick encounter that by the time sponsor of the league Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris came to check on how the teams were fairing, Phillips had already dispatched Sylvers home.

Phillips Domino Club are in lead position with a total of 63 points, having won eleven games and lost two. The team which did not take part in the league last year, is captained by Allington ‘Leggy’ Berridge and the energised players hope to maintain that tempo and do even better in the second round.

Closely behind Phillips are former champions Unity Patriots Domino Club who struggled to overcome a determined Molineux Domino Club 13-12 in a game watched by Prime Minister Harris. The two teams were neck-and-neck to the very end, tying 12-12 but Unity Patriots made the break by winning the last and deciding game.

Defending champions Parsons Domino Club who are from Constituency Number Six defied their away disadvantage and edged frontrunners and homeboys Tabernacle Domino Club 13-11 at the Tabernacle Police Station even as Prime Minister Harris, who is from Tabernacle and is the Area Parliamentary Representative, watched.

In another game that the sponsor of the league watched at the Tabernacle Police Station, Christchurch Domino Club beat Mansion Domino Club 13-11.

The second team from Constituency Number Six, Saddlers Domino Club upset former champions Lodge Domino Club 13-7 when the two met at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

A tough game played at the Lodge Community Centre, which ended at 11:13 pm, and was also watched by Prime Minister Harris, saw Unstoppable Domino Club go neck-and-neck with Small Corner Bar Domino Club but at the end Unstoppable edged out their opponents 13-12.

Another game that ended very early and the Honourable Prime Minister did not get the chance to watch it, was between the two teams at the bottom of the points table – Giants Domino Club and Guinness Domino Club which was held at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project. Giants won 13-5, but the win was not good enough to change their position at the bottom of the points table.

Points standing at the end of the first round of the 25th edition of the league, which is the longest running such league in the Federation, are: Phillips, 63 points; Unity Patriots, 57 points; Tabernacle, 52 points; Lodge, 51 points; Christchurch, 51 points; Unstoppable, 50 points; Saddlers, 50 points; Parsons, 47 points; Mansion, 38 points; Small Corner Bar, 28 points; Sylvers, 20 points; Molineux, 14 points; Guinness, 13 points; and Giants, 12 points.

Second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League is expected to start on Tuesday September 1 at the three venues, the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, and the Tabernacle Police Station.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Executive Committee of Constituency Number Seven Domino League, Delroy ‘Beard Man’ Liburd, members of the Executive Committee and all the captains and at least one player from each team will meet on Sunday August 30 at the Lodge Community Centre at 4:00 pm to discuss the rules and draw up playing schedule for the second round of the competition.

Main photo: Prime Minister Harris follows the game between Unity Patriots and Molineux at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion as Unity’s Desmond ‘Fergie’ Rawlins makes a move.