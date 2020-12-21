Construction Of New BHS To Begin Early 2021, Says Education Minister

By SKNIS,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 18, 2020 (SKNIS): Plans for the construction of the new state-of-the-art Basseterre High School (BHS) at Pond’s Extension in East Basseterre will begin in early 2021, says Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell, during the continuation of the Budget Debate on December 18.

Minister Powell noted that the construction has taken longer than anticipated. However, he is satisfied that the delays were for a good reason.

“We must ensure that in building an institution of this magnitude that it is done properly, that all the I’s are dotted all the T’s are crossed and at the end of the day what we have is a school that will last for a very long time and that would set a new standard not just in St. Kitts and Nevis, but across the Caribbean Region,” he said.

The Education Minister said that despite political naysayers “we are satisfied that this is the right thing to do and we will do it.”

The Minister stated that the designated location is an ideal place to build the school.

“I’m satisfied that it is a safe place to build it,” he said. “I’m satisfied that the economic benefits will be tremendous not just to that area but to the whole country. I’m satisfied that all who have tried to play politics to the building of that school will benefit from the same school and will revel in the successes of that school.”

Minister Powell said that he is looking forward to the support of the Cabinet and the Education Sector to ensure that the school becomes the new standard and that he hopes to propel other schools across the Federation to that level.

Main Photo: Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell