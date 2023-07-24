Contestants for Carnival Queen Pageant soon to be selected

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 24th July 2023, (My Vue News.com)-The search for the next cohort of beauties to compete in the 2023 National Carnival Queen Pageant in St. Kitts & Nevis, will soon be completed. This comes after the pageant sub-committee met over the weekend on Sunday, 23rd July, to interview prospective delegates who applied for the annual competition.

The committee has disclosed that as part of their evaluation, they “assessed the mental preparedness of the candidates and discussed various vital aspects of this year’s competition.”

The pageant is one of the premier events on the annual calendar for what is now fondly referred to as Sugar Mas, held in December.

The current National Carnival Queen is Shafeyah Guishard who is set to compete regionally in the Miss Jaycees Queen Pageant in Antigua on 31st July, 2023 and in the Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant in Nevis on 7th August, 2023.

In 2021, the Carnival Queen was Nekirah Nicholls, who is also the reigning queen for Miss Jaycees and is also in Antigua for the upcoming pageant.

Photo: Nekirah Nicholls (Center) and her Runners-up at the 2022 Miss Jaycees Pageant in Antigua

In addition to being crowned Miss St. Kitts & Nevis, the new delegates would also be hoping to secure the rights to represent the country in 2024, for the Miss Jaycees and other regional contests.

Committee officials here have indicated that the applicants also had a chance to share information about their backgrounds, hobbies, and interests, while also explaining how they plan to utilize the pageant to enhance their platforms and professional lives.

These interviews play a crucial role in selecting the most deserving candidates for the upcoming pageant, added the committee official.

Chairperson of the Pageant Planning Committee, Javon Liburd expressed his utmost satisfaction with the interviews that were conducted.

He stated that “the early start to the planning and preparations for the Pageant will ensure that contestants are emotionally, physically, and mentally prepared.” He further stated that the “aim of the committee is to ensure that this year’s pageant is top tier and one of the most sought-after competitions for this year’s Carnival.”

Miss St. Kitts and Nevis is open to female citizens of St Kitts and Nevis between the ages of 18 and 26. Registration for the pageant closed on the 5th July, 2023.

Six (6) contestants will be selected to compete in the Pageant on the 28th December, 2023.

Main Photo: National Carnival Queen, Shafeyah Guishard