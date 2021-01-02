COVID-19 cases increase but active numbers drop

By Staff Writer, MyVue News,com,

Basseterre, 2nd January, 2021, (MyVue News.com)- St. Kitts & Nevis has begun the New Year with only 2 active cases of the Coronavirus, but its overall tally of confirmed cases since March, 2020, has moved to 33.

The first new COVID-19 case for 2021, in St. Kitts & Nevis, was confirmed by local health officials on the first day of the new year.

The country’s Chief Medical Officer, (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws, in a statement issued on Saturday, 2nd January,2021, indicated that, as of Friday, 1st January, 2021, St. Kitts & Nevis confirmed one additional case of the Coronavirus disease.

The person in question, said the report, is an international traveler who arrived in the country on 27th December, 2020, from the United States.

This new case moves the overall total confirmed cases to 33, but only 2 cases are active in the country, all 31 others have recovered, said the CMO.

The 2 patients with active cases are in stable condition and are being monitored, said the report from the Health Ministry.

There are now 11 cases recorded in Nevis and 22 are in St. Kitts.

This is the 14th new case since the borders opened on 30th October, 2020.

Since commercial flights resumed on Saturday, 7th November, 2020, over 2,300 passengers have arrived in the country, on over 862 flights. Therefore, from over 2,300 passengers, only 14, (or .6%) have been tested positive at the end of their period of quarantine.

There has been no deaths and no community spread of COVID-19 has been recorded, putting St. Kitts & Nevis as one of the safest places to be during this difficult time of COVID-19.

Main Photo: Coronavirus