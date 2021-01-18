COVID-19 cases increase by 1, active ones still low

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, Monday, 18th January, 2021, (MyVue News.com)- The Chief Medical Officer, (CMO), for St. Kitts & Nevis, says that the country “continues to experience a gradual increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19.”

Dr. Hazel Laws, in her most recent reporting, indicated that as of Saturday, January 16, 2021, the Federation has confirmed one additional case of the Coronavirus disease.

The person has been identified as a returning national, who landed in the Federation on 2nd January, 2021, from the United States of America (USA).

With this announcement, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases moved to 35, with 23 cases for St. Kitts and 12 cases for Nevis.

The health officials however, points out that 33 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths.

This means that there are now two (2) active cases.

Both patients are stable and are being monitored.

The risk of further cases occurring in the Federation remains very high, say health officials.