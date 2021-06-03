COVID-19 reaches SCASPA- some staff in quarantine

BASSETERRE, Thursday, 3rd June, 2021, (MyVue News.com) -For the past couple of weeks, the management of the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority, (SCASPA), has been trying to convince its employees and workers of stakeholder companies that do business at its facilities, to get vaccinated.

The SCASPA officials, since back in April, when they met with tourism stakeholders, had been trying their best to prevent an outbreak of the COVID-19, at either the airport or seaports.

In a release issued on Thursday, 3rd June, the corporation announced that it had only managed to convince just over 60% of staff to get inoculated.

It also announced some weeks ago, that those who were hesitant to step up to the needle, had the option of being tested every two weeks. However, not even that approach produced satisfactory results.

Now, it would appear as though, that the very problem they were seeking to prevent, came through their front gates on Thursday, or at least was discovered, through testing, in recent hours.

Unless urgent actions are proactively taken by that government statutory body, to ensure the spread of COVID-19 is immediately halted, St. Kitts & Nevis could be in for a long summer.

As a consequence, SCASPA issued a press release Thursday afternoon. The release is reprinted in full below, as a matter of public interest.

Management of the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority, (SCASPA), wishes to inform you, that as of today, 3rd June 2021, seventeen, (17) members of staff have been placed in quarantine.

This action has resulted from contact tracing and is related to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in St. Kitts.

We have been further advised that a number of employees from various stakeholder companies that conduct business at the Ports, have also been placed in quarantine, and at least one (1) has tested positive.

The Board of Directors and Management of SCASPA extend best wishes for the good health and well-being of these employees and their families.

SCASPA is currently undertaking a careful review of its overall COVID-19 policies and will be presenting a final position on the way forward, in coming days.

Paramount in our efforts will be the health and safety of all employees, and users of our air and seaports.

To date, 62% or 200 of SCASPA’s employees have been vaccinated.

We continue to encourage employees to take all required actions that would protect them from the spread of COVID-19.

SCASPA Headquarters, Basseterre, St. Kitts, (Photos courtesy SCASPA)

Release from Management of SCASPA