COVID-19 Vaccination Information Session and Clinic for youths

The Department of Youth Empowerment invites members of youth groups, youth volunteers, and other youth partners over the age of 17-years-old to a special COVID-19 Vaccination Information Session and Clinic on Thursday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The event takes place at the CUNA Caribbean Conference Centre at Fortlands. A question and answer session will follow the main presentation. Persons 18 years and older willing to get vaccinated must have valid photo identification.

For more information contact the Department of Youth Empowerment at 467-1393.