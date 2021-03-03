COVID-19 vaccine offered in St. Kitts at health centers in the afternoon from 1:00 pm, Monday to Friday

St. Kitts and Nevis is now offering the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Vaccine at the Newtown, Basseterre, Tabernacle, Sandy Point, Old Road, St. Paul’s, and Cayon Health Centres at 1:00 p.m. daily from Monday to Friday.



This was mentioned by Dr. Delores Stapleton Harris, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, who appeared on the virtual forum “Working for You” on March 02, 2021.



Dr. Stapleton Harris said that the 1:00 p.m. daily vaccination is a strategy to ensure that all public health services are provided during the morning period and there is focus on the COVID-19 administration during the afternoon.



“As such, the ministry is encouraging persons who are interested in the vaccination to go to the nearest health center and make an appointment for the vaccine,” she said.



By next week, the ministry will be building out the vaccination at all eleven (11) health centers in St. Kitts, said the permanent secretary.



“So just walk in, be vaccinated, or make an appointment to do so,” she said. “I remind you that the vaccine is free of cost.”



The permanent secretary said that persons are expected to complete a checklist prior to receiving the vaccine to ensure that they are suitable for it and to provide data for tracking the vaccination administration.



The Oxford University/AstraZeneca Vaccine is administered by medical practitioners as an injection of 0.5mls into the deltoid muscle of the upper arm in two doses, informed Dr. Stapleton Harris. The second dose is given 10 weeks after. She noted that it is important to return for the second dose to complete the vaccination process.



The vaccine will not be given if the person is allergic to any of the ingredients in the vaccine and like any other drug, a history of allergic reactions to any other vaccine or therapies must be reported to the health care provider, she said. She added that pregnant women and lactating moms are excluded from the vaccine.



After the vaccination is received, persons are asked to wait 15 minutes to monitor for the occurrence of any immediate adverse reactions, and a vaccination record card or certificate would be stamped and issued to the person, and should be secured safely by the individual, said the permanent secretary.



Upon receiving the vaccine, persons will be told possible side effects to look for and a contact number to call to report side effects as they occur, she said.



“Therefore, I submit that the process is seamless, and I can assure the public that all relevant logistics and storage chains are in place for the vaccine as well as an established mechanism to track and trace all doses of the vaccine as they move through the system,” said Dr. Stapleton Harris.



Photo: P.S. Health, Delores Stapleton Harris

(SKNIS)