By My Vue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Wednesday, 20th December,2022, (My Vue News.com) – A family in Craddock Road Nevis is in mourning this holiday season, following the untimely death of their loved one on Tuesday night.

A police report on Wednesday, 21st December,2022, identified the victim as Boswell Lescott of Craddock Road, who died in a traffic accident.

They said that Lescott was heading from Upper Cotton Ground to Lower Cotton Ground when he got into the vicinity of a bar in the area and lost control of the vehicle.

Preliminary police reports also indicate that Lescott collided with a parked vehicle before colliding with a large rock.

When police and the emergency services arrived on the scene, they indicated that Lescott appeared unconscious and was transported to the Alexandra Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He died on Tuesday, 21st, December 2022.

The vehicle involved and driven by Lescott, RA355, is owned by Derrick Parry of Springhill.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed, continued the police report.