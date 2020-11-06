Crash of CARICOM bubble would affect travel to St. Kitts

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 6th November, 2020 (MyVue News.com)– Many had been hoping that the Caribbean Travel Bubble that was established between eight countries of CARICOM, could have been of tremendous benefit to their respective struggling tourist industries, in light of COVID-19.

However, with Grenada, St. Vincent, Antigua, and now St. Kitts & Nevis, deciding that that the conditions were not right for their participation, regional travelers have again been left without any major and reliable scheduled air service, and no place to travel, unless undergoing 14 days of quarantine.

Minister of Tourism in St. Kitts & Nevis, Lindsay Grant, is of the opinion that the cancellation of his country’s participation, could affect arrivals that they had already been in the forecast.

St. Kitts & Nevis took the decision to withdraw from the Bubble, out of concerns for potential health and COVID-19 risks, due to the absence of uniformed health and entry protocols, that had been committed to by the various participating countries, but not delivered on.

When asked about possible negative impact, Minister Grant said, “The short answer is, yes we are going to be affected by it, because its gonna be very difficult for persons who really want to come and spend a few days… to do that in a quarantine period.”

“We understand that these are challenging times and people will have to adjust and readjust to the changing times. And this is just one of those critical times that we have to change to,” added the tourism minister.

Grant said that the expectation was that Caribbean nationals were going to be allowed to move freely within the eight countries without the need for quarantine, but with recent spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases in some of those same countries, St. Kitts & Nevis had to pull out from the arrangements.

We are not prepared to have those persons who are more at risk to come into contact with our low risked country. That’s a decision that the St. Kitts & Nevis Cabinet had to take, albeit a tough one, in the interest of the people of St. Kitts & Nevis, said the minister.

St. Kitts and Nevis remains one of the least affected countries in the world and has been credited for its tough restrictions that have kept the count of cases below 20, with no deaths.

All arrivals must enter a 14 day quarantine, after which they would be tested and only if found to be negative, would they be able to avoid further isolation.

Persons hoping to travel to the country must also present a negative PCR Test before arrival in the state.

