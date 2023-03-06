Cricket West Indies and MatchWornShirt launch new West Indies signed shirt auction partnership

Monday, 6 March 2023 — St. John’s, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) and MatchWornShirt (MWS) today launched a new partnership giving fans the opportunity to bid for and own an authentic worn and signed West Indies Team shirts. The West Indies will be the first international cricket team to give fans the opportunity to own authentic signed team shirts via global digital auctions held on MatchWornShirt.com’s website.

Starting from the 8 March, fans can bid to own any of the West Indies Test squad’s teams shirts from the current South Africa Series, with each shirt individually signed by the respective player. CWI and MatchWornShirt will create auctions to go live with the first ball bowled in a match or shortly after the match has been completion. In 2023, this will include Test, One Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) matches against India, as well as T20I and ODI matches against England. West Indies fans will not just be able to witness a match-winning moment or performance, they will have the chance to swap shirts with their heroes and own a piece of sporting history.

Fans’ desire to own team and player memorabilia continues to rise strongly, in parallel with the growth of live international sports, especially cricket. The first auction will go live to coincide with the start of second Test Match, South Africa versus West Indies on 8 March 2023 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The first auction will run for 2 weeks, until 22 March 2023. To celebrate this new partnership, fans will have the chance to win fast bowler Alzarri Joseph’s genuine match-worn and signed shirt from the first Test match when he took his first ever Test match five-wicket haul for the West Indies. This opportunity will be live on MatchWornShirt’s Instagram page from Monday 6 March.