The general public is asked to note that the Criminal Records Office (C.R.O.), which was temporarily relocated, has returned to its normal location at The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Headquarters on Lozac Road, Basseterre. It will resume normal operations from Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Any person desirous of acquiring a criminal record is asked to visit the office at the Police Headquarters as of May 11th between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.